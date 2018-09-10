(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds rallied, adding to the biggest weekly gain since mid-June, after comments by government officials helped ease concern the upcoming budget could transgress European Union rules.

The yield on two-year securities fell to the lowest level in almost six weeks after Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said over the weekend that the nation must cut its debt load and keep the budget deficit in check. Strategists at NatWest Markets wrote in a client note that it is time to consider “aggressively long” positions in the nation’s five-year bonds as the market sentiment improves.

Morgan Stanley expects Italy’s budget shortfall at around 2.2 percent of gross domestic product, well within the 3 percent limit set by the EU. Investors should buy Italian 10-year bonds, selling similar-maturity Spanish securities, strategists at the U.S. bank including Elaine Lin wrote in a research note.

“Italian spreads have been driven by the to and fro of headlines on the budget deficit,” said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank. “Tria made some comments at the weekend on this front that have been taken positively by the market.”

The yield on 10-year securities fell 11 basis points to 2.93 percent, adding to last week’s 20 basis point slide. The spread over similar-maturity German bunds narrowed 12 basis points to 2.53 percent. The rate on two-year notes slumped 17 basis points to 0.75 percent, the lowest level since Aug. 1.

Stocks Advance

The FTSE MIB index of shares outperformed on the back of the bond moves with Italian banks leading gains in both the domestic index and the broader Stoxx 600 gauge on Monday. The policies discussed by the new populist government have weighed down Italian stocks, taking the FTSE MIB from being the best performing index in Europe to the second worst as the spending plans for the new administration raised investor concerns.

The government in Rome is expected to set new public-finance and economic-growth targets by Sept. 27 and present them to parliament. This will be followed by the draft budgetary plan, which must be submitted to the European Commission by Oct. 15. The budget law has to be sent to parliament by Oct. 20, with final approval expected by year-end.

NatWest Markets recommends entering long positions in Italy’s 0.65 percent, 2023 securities at a yield of 2.16 percent, targeting a decline to 1.25 percent and with a stop-loss trigger at 2.5 percent.

--With assistance from Carolynn Look and Sam Unsted.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Hirai in London at jhirai3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Anil Varma

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.