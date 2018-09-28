(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s bonds may fall at the start of Friday’s trading after the government set next year’s budget deficit target at 2.4 percent, wider than the market originally envisaged.

Benchmark yields are set to extend this week’s increase after Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio announced the planned level in a joint statement late on Thursday. A target of 2 percent was seen by some analysts as the threshold for whether the nation’s sovereign bonds would rise or fall. The euro extended losses after the announcement.

A target of up to 2.3 percent would be acceptable to markets and that would likely result in gains in Italian bonds, NatWest Markets strategists Imogen Bachra and Giles Gale in London wrote in a note before the plan was announced. For the spread between Italian and German bonds to widen substantially, a figure greater than 2.5 percent would be needed, they said.

Italy’s 10-year yields climbed three basis points Thursday to 2.89 percent having risen six basis points this week. They jumped to 3.44 percent in May, the highest since March 2014, amid concern over the new government’s spending plans. The spread over similar-maturity German debt has widened by almost 80 basis points this year to 236 basis points.

Italian bonds have whipsawed this week amid reports of division in the cabinet and contrasting views on appropriate deficit levels. Markets had been anticipating a level of around 1.9 percent before it emerged there were last minute disputes among leaders, with the League and Five Star Movement favoring a level of 2.4 percent.

The European Union stipulates that the deficit levels of member nations should not exceed 3 percent of gross domestic product.

