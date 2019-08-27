(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds pared gains as the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party sparred in coalition negotiations, threatening to bring them to a close.

Yields on 10-year notes came off their lowest level since 2016, with the two parties at loggerheads over key posts in the government. Five Star wants caretaker Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to take the role permanently, while the ambitions of party leader Luigi Di Maio threaten to collapse talks, according to an official of the Democratic Party.

“We just need to see through the headlines and wait for concrete news,” said Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “These headlines are to be expected in a negotiation. Both Five Star and the Democrats would stand to lose a significant number of seats if they fail to form a government, so the incentive is in place.

The nation’s bonds still offer some of the region’s highest yields to compensate investors for the strong degree of political uncertainty and large debt load. Over the past year, Italy’s leaders have repeatedly clashed with the European Union over its fiscal deficit, while lingering euroskepticism remains, especially in Salvini’s League Party.

Italy’s yield spread over Germany, a key gauge of political risk, stayed close to a one-month low. The bond rally highlights how a potential pact between Five Star and the Democrats would be one of the most market-friendly scenarios, avoiding the possibility of a government headed by Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League Party. Italian stocks led euro area gains.

“In case of a Democratic-Five Star coalition BTPs have chances to recover further as the budget deficit should remain below 3% of GDP and the tone towards Brussels should be less confrontational,” wrote Rainer Guntermann and Cem Keltek, strategists at Commerzbank AG. “We see scope for 10-year BTP-Bund spreads to tighten towards 185 basis points.”

Conte’s office canceled talks scheduled for 11 a.m. local time according to a Democrat official. Other issues, such as next year’s budget, also pose potential stumbling blocks, while Five Star would put a deal to an online vote of its supporters, according to two party officials.

Italian 10-year yields dropped as much as 14 basis points to 1.19%, the lowest level since September 2016, before paring gains as Five Star doubled down on making Conte premier. The premium over those on German bonds narrowed to 194 basis points from 199 basis points on Monday. The FTSE MIB index of shares rallied 0.6% to lead gains in the euro area.

A global bond rally has forced the yields of much of the region below 0%, pushing investors into longer-dated and riskier securities. The European Central Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates and restart quantitative easing at its meeting next month, which could further support Italian bonds.

“The fact that yields are so low in other EGB markets is proving very helpful in containing BTP volatility thus far,” said Mizuho’s Chatwell.

