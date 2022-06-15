(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds surged and the euro gained on speculation policy makers would give further details on how they plan to keep borrowing costs in the region’s most vulnerable members in check as they wind back stimulus.

The yield on 10-year Italian bonds fell as much as 30 basis points after the ECB announced the Governing Council would hold an ad-hoc meeting on Wednesday “to discuss current market conditions.” That narrowed the spread over equivalent German notes -- a key gauge of risk in the region -- to around 220 basis points, down from a two-year high touched earlier this week.

The common currency rose as much as 0.9% to $1.0507. Italy’s FTSE MIB equity benchmark surged as much as 3.3%, the best-performing index among major European markets, with bank stocks leading.

Investors are worried about the lack of a credible plan to tackle so-called fragmentation -- when the yields of economically weaker countries see unwarranted spikes relative to economically stronger ones. Some say only a new tool, separate from previous bond-buying programs, can contain spreads as the ECB tightens policy.

“Last time they met like this, they came up with PEPP,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First, referring to a bond-buying program unveiled in the early days of the pandemic. “This time it will be CTSP - close the spread program.”

ECB Governing Council’s Emergency Meeting Begins at 11 a.m.

Speculation has been mounting over what an ECB tool to limit so-called fragmentation might look like. Analysts have argued that the bar for new bond purchases is high, given efforts to wind down the era of quantitative easing and with inflation at its fastest pace on record.

In a sign of the potential for any measures the ECB announces to disappoint, Italian bonds briefly gave up some of their gains. The moves came after Bloomberg reported officials will be invited to sign off on the reinvestment of bond purchases conducted under the now-halted pandemic emergency program, a crisis response that they flagged in their decision last week.

New Tool?

“If the ECB is only deploying the frontloading of reinvestments, it should be considered the bare minimum,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank AS. “Recall that ECB can already implement PEPP reinvestments very flexibly.”

Policy makers last week telegraphed plans to raise rates faster than expected, but offered investors little clarity on how they would combat a surge in yields. That drove Italy’s 10-year bond yields above 4%, widening the spread against German equivalents to over 240 basis points. The gap narrowed as much as 28 basis points to 215 basis points on Wednesday.

ECB Council Holds Emergency Meeting to Tackle Market Selloff (1)

German debt also initially headed higher before largely erasing gains. US and UK borrowing rates tumbled. The market turmoil spread to a sale of Danish debt after the nation’s debt agency rejected all the bids it received. Finland is set to sell up to one billion euros ($1.05 billion) of bonds maturing in 2043 at 11 a.m. London time.

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said in a speech on Tuesday that any response to bond-market panic will depend on the circumstances it’s dealing with, adding that past experience showed that the ECB could adapt “flexibly and quickly” to specific circumstances.

“Worryingly, even at current levels, spreads do not seem to warrant the launch of a more powerful tool,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING Groep NV.

“The whole point of an ECB backstop is to convince private investors to make up for the shortfall in ECB buying. The ECB failing to react early means the upside to buying peripheral bonds is more limited,” he said.

