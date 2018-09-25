Italian Bonds Rise as Coalition Is Said to Compromise on Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s sovereign bonds rallied after reports of a compromise on the nation’s budget among the government coalition members.

The extra premium investors demand to hold Italian debt over German peers shrunk as La Stampa reported that the budget deficit would be 1.9 percent, below the European Union limit of 3 percent. The coalition needs to publish its 2019 budget targets by Thursday.

The 1.9 percent deficit is even below the 2 percent that Finance Minister Giovanni Tria would be willing to allow, according to La Stampa, while Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio has backtracked from a suggestion that France’s 2.8 percent deficit should be copied.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield dropped five basis points to 2.90 percent as of 7:49 a.m. in London, after climbing 12 basis points Monday. The yield spread versus German 10-year bunds narrowed eight basis points to 236 basis points.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Hirai in London at jhirai3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Keith Jenkins, Neil Chatterjee

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.