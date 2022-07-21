(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds plunged after Prime Minister Mario Draghi failed to muster sufficient support from his coalition allies, putting the government on the brink of collapse and threatening to unleash a fresh phase of turmoil for the nation’s debt.

The yield on the 10-year note jumped as much as 19 basis points to 3.58%, its highest since late June. The spread over equivalent German bonds, a common gauge of risk, rose to 232 basis points. FTSE MIB futures slid as much as 3%.

Three of Draghi’s coalition partners withdrew their support Wednesday night after he forced a confidence vote by threatening to quit. The move effectively ended the unity government he’s been running since February 2021.

It sets the stage for snap elections and an extended period of political uncertainty in one of Europe’s most indebted economies. It also casts doubt over the progress of reforms needed to unlock 200 billion euros ($202 billion) in aid from the European Union.

Attention now turns to the European Central Bank, which is expected to unveil details of a plan designed to contain the fallout from higher interest rates on weaker economies in the region. The upheaval complicates the ECB’s task because the instrument is intended to curb unwarranted spikes in sovereign yields, rather than soften the market impact of domestic machinations.

