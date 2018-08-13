(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s bonds led losses among euro-area sovereign debt markets as the Turkish currency turmoil fueled fears of a contagion effect across riskier assets.

Yields on two-year securities climbed to the highest levels in more than a week as stocks worldwide declined following a tumble of more than 28 percent in Turkey’s lira this month. The Italian 10-year spread over German bunds hit the highest since May. Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio was reported as saying in an interview Monday that his country won’t be subject to an attack by speculators.

“It’s just a flight to safety move, with peripherals and in particular short-term BTPs hit relatively hard,” said Martin van Vliet, senior interest-rate strategist at ING Groep NV. “Di Maio’s comment on speculative attacks is also not taken positively, as this sort of echoes the economic warfare rhetoric from the Turkey leadership.”

Italian bonds also dropped amid investors concerns about the new government’s spending plans ahead of next month’s budget.

Two-year yields climbed as much as 18 basis points to 1.34 percent, while those on their 10-year debt rose eight basis points to 3.07 percent. The spread over German 10-year yields increased eight basis points to 276 basis points, the highest level since May.

