(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds rallied to unwind losses suffered since the coalition government took office last year.

The yield on the nation’s benchmark notes slumped to the lowest since May 2018 after the European Central Bank’s suggestion Thursday that it is open to considering further stimulus measures boosted the outlook for some of the region’s most-maligned debt.

The yield spread over German bonds, a key gauge of risk in the nation, also plummeted to the lowest level in a month, as securities across the euro area rallied in the wake of the ECB’s guidance.

The prospect of the ECB lowering interest rates deeper into negative territory or restarting its program of quantitative easing is helping to mask Italy’s budget battle with the European Union over its deficit. The central bank also set the terms for a new round of cheap loans to banks, which is expected to support the nation’s bonds.

“This is a yield grab with a capital Y,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “The ECB that’s jumping on the dovish bandwagon that’s driving this.”

Italian 10-year yields fell as much as 21 basis points to 2.23%, the lowest level since May 2018. The spread over Germany dropped 18 basis points to 255 basis points, a five-week low.

