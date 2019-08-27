(Bloomberg) -- Coalition talks between two of Italy’s main political groups, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, descended into recriminations on Tuesday, raising the risk that voters will have to return to the polls as early as November. President Sergio Mattarella is scheduled to meet with Italy’s parties on Tuesday and Wednesday and will decide after the consultations if a viable alliance exists or if new elections are needed.

Key Developments:

Italian bonds rose as coalition talks appeared to gain momentum

Five Star is insisting that Giuseppe Conte remains as prime minister

Democrats say talks could break down over the “personal ambitions” of Luigi Di Maio

The two parties canceled a planned meeting Tuesday morning

President Trump Endorses Conte for Prime Minister (4:25 p.m.)

Donald Trump waded into Italian politics, endorsing Conte to remain prime minister. The American president however misspelled his first name, Giuseppe.

Italy’s Democrats Want to Limit Di Maio’s Influence (4:17 p.m.)

The Democratic Party is ready to accept Conte staying on as premier, but wants to limit the role of Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement in a coalition government, according to a PD official who asked not to be named discussing strategy.

The Democrats consider Conte to be a Five Star figure, and are resisting heavy political roles for Di Maio such as deputy premier or interior minister, said the official. Di Maio is deputy premier, economic development minister, and labor minister in the outgoing government.

If Conte becomes premier, then a PD figure should serve as the only deputy premier, the official said. The PD has shifted a leadership meeting to Wednesday morning so an outcome to the talks could come around then, he added.

Bonds Surge as Coalition Talks Progress (4:11 p.m.)

Italian bonds extended gains, with the 10-year yield touching the lowest level since Sept. 2016, as investors eyed a pact between the two parties. The spread over that on their German peers, a key gauge of risk in the country, touched 182 basis points, the lowest level in a month.

Earlier:

Italian Coalition Talks Stumble, Raising Risk of Early ElectionsItalian Bonds Pare Gains as Coalition Talks Falter on Key JobsItalian Bonds Face Short-Term Profit-Taking: Euro Rates DailyItaly Bond Spread’s 200-Basis Point Milestone Unlikely to Last

--With assistance from Jerrold Colten and Tommaso Ebhardt.

To contact the reporters on this story: John Follain in Rome at jfollain2@bloomberg.net;Alessandro Speciale in Rome at aspeciale@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Richard Bravo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.