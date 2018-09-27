(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government is due to decide on targets for the 2019 budget deficit, debt level and growth by midnight Thursday, but negotiations have been hit by a last-minute demand for extra spending by the coalition’s two deputy prime ministers.

League leader Matteo Salvini has decided to support a push by Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement for a budget deficit of 2.4 percent next year, according to a party official. Finance Minister Giovanni Tria has been fighting to keep the shortfall below 2 percent.

Di Maio: Budget to address all main pledges (9:05 a.m.)

Five Star leader says the 2019 budget will include a citizen’s income -- his party’s central election pledge -- lower pensions and tax cuts. The tax cuts are what Salvini has promised his base.

He said officials from "the ruling majority" will meet Thursday before the cabinet holds any discussions.

Di Maio says the government will deliver a "courageous" budget that aims to boost growth. He spoke to reporters in Brussels, where he’s attending a meeting on blockchain.

None of the key figures in the government were actually in Rome this morning, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on his way back from the UN in New York and Salvini in Tunis.

Officials aim to fix disagreements before cabinet (9.00 a.m.)

Senior officials including those from the premier’s office and the Treasury are expected to meet at some time on Thursday to seek to resolve tensions over the fiscal outline, according to a government official who asked not to be named.

The gathering would precede any cabinet meeting, the official said, adding there was no information so far on a possible postponement of cabinet.

Report that finance chief threatened to resign (8:52 a.m.)

Finance Minister Giovanni Tria may have threatened to resign, resisting attempts to push the budget deficit over 1.9 percent, newspaper Sole-24 Ore reported. Five Star is pressing for a deficit at 2.4 percent, the newspaper said.

Markets fall as budget negotiations hit a bump (8:46 a.m.)

Italian bonds and the euro tumbled in early trading as investor fears over the country’s 2019 budget were reawakened by reports that a key meeting on next year’s fiscal targets may be delayed.

Two-year notes led the declines, with the yield rising 9 basis points to 0.85 percent. The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.1705.

Timing of cabinet meeting ‘to be decided’: official (8:38 a.m.)

Armando Siri, Italian undersecretary of infrastructure, said on a morning radio broadcast that timing of cabinet meeting on fiscal targets "has still to be decided."

"We need a little bit of flexibility in order to keep the commitments we took with our voters," says Siri, who is close to League leader Matteo Salvini.

The meeting could be postponed due to a last-minute disagreement between the sides, newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.

