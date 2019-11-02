(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s budget appeared to pass a first European test unscathed last month, but at home the government coalition is still quarreling over the details of planned funding measures, with former Premier Matteo Renzi pushing for no new taxes.

“On one thing we won’t budge,” Renzi said in an interview with Il Messaggero on Saturday, referring to taxes. He added he wants the legislature to continue through 2023, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as leader or not. In particular, he wants a planned tax on company cars to be scrapped, according to the report.

The Italian coalition of former enemies the Democratic Party and the anti-establishment Five Star, born to stop Matteo Salvini’s early election push, are facing the mammoth task of reversing 23 billion euros ($26 billion) of planned VAT taxes while keeping the country’s finances in check. That has left little money for tax cuts and growth-boosting measures.

Renzi and Five Star have criticized Conte’s planned taxes on company cars and plastic and over penalties for vendors for not using electronic-payment terminals, leaving the coalition bogged down in the budget details after suffering a drubbing in a regional vote. The government doesn’t have a project for the country or an industrial policy, said Maurizio Stirpe, vice chairman of the employers’ association, Confindustria, in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

