(Bloomberg) -- Illycaffe SpA, one of Italy’s largest coffee roasters, has appointed a new chief executive officer, starting from Jan. 1, in view of its intention to list.

The board replaced Massimiliano Pogliani, ahead of the end of his mandate, with Cristina Scocchia, currently CEO of Kiko SpA, according to a statement. The company said it wants to make the most of a “positive phase on capital markets.”

Illycaffe, known for high-end espresso beans sold in silver-and-red cans, last year agreed to sell a minority stake to New York-based Rhone Capital LLC. Italy is recently seeing a flurry of larger-sized IPO announcements after years of small listings.

Big Deals Come to Italy After Years of Small Listings: ECM Watch

Heating firm Ariston Holding NV last week said it is seeking 300 million euros ($343 million) in one of Milan’s biggest listings of 2021, while Eni SpA is preparing a blockbuster carve-out for next year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.