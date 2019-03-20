(Bloomberg) -- CMC di Ravenna SC pledged to cooperate with Kenyan authorities in a graft investigation into dam-construction projects, some of which were contracted to the Italian company to develop.

“We remain absolutely committed to completing all the construction projects that are planned and underway in this country within the contracted time,” the company said Wednesday in a statement published in Nairobi-based Standard newspaper.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations questioned Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich about his role in authorizing of advance payments to the contractor for the Kimwarer and Arror dam-development projects. The Italian contractor won the bid to develop the two, as well as Itare dam in the Rift Valley. Rotich denied any wrongdoing.

Contractors of the projects for which Rotich was questioned were allegedly paid 21 billion shillings ($209 million) in advance, according to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. The prosecutor said March 8 that preliminary findings suggest “breaches of the law” and ordered the full investigation to be accelerated.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Ombok in Nairobi at eombok@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Ana Monteiro

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.