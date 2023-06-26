(Bloomberg) -- Italian DIY company Bricofer SpA has told its lenders it wants a standstill agreement on its debt as it deals with rising costs and after local media reported a brush with tax authorities earlier this year.

The company is drafting a new business plan which it will present to lenders while requesting a moratorium on its loans, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak about it.

Bricofer, which sells building materials, tools and garden equipment, had €209 million ($228 million) in debt at the end of 2021, of which €134 million is owed to banks and some of the rest is debt to suppliers, according to the company’s latest available annual statements. UniCredit SpA and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA are among the bank lenders to the firm.

A representative for Bricofer didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

The retailer has been struggling with rising materials costs for several years. On top of that, local media reported earlier this year that Italy’s fiscal authorities had preventively seized €7 million from Bricofer as part of an investigation into tax offenses regarding its relationships with advertisting firms.

The DIY company was founded in 1979 by the Pulcinelli family, who still own it today. It has around 120 stores across Italy.

