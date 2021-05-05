(Bloomberg) -- Malta, Italy and the Netherlands rely most heavily on private citizens for government financing within the euro zone, according to new European Central Bank research that highlights the role of individuals in public debt. Households own about 16% of all the sovereign debt issued, most of it indirectly through investment funds and insurance products. That’s about half the U.S. level, and the figure has been falling for years in developed nations.

