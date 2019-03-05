Italian Economy Shrank Less Than First Seen, Still in Recession

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economic contraction at the end of last year was less than first estimated, but the economy still slipped into a recession that’s cast doubts on the populist government’s growth targets.

The economy shrank 0.1 percent in the three months through December, less than the 0.2 percent drop in an initial reading. That was still the second consecutive quarterly decline, meaning Italy was the only nation in the euro region slipping into a technical recession in that period.

Inventories were the only component that had a negative contribution on the quarterly change in gross domestic product.

Consumption increased by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter as exports rose by 1.3 percent, statistics agency Istat said in releasing the figures on Tuesday in Rome. Inventories contributed negatively to the economy’s performance in the period.

The gross domestic product in the final quarter of 2018 was unchanged from the same period in 2017.

Employers lobby Confindustria warned on Monday that the recession is set to continue in the current quarter amid declining industrial output.

In Brussels, the European Commission said last week that Italy’s massive public debt and long-lasting productivity weakness pose risks for other European countries.

The euro area’s third-largest economy saw a continued slump in manufacturing last month, while confidence figures slid.

The economy faces the risk of near-stagnation this year along with persistent double-digit unemployment and no progress on reducing its debt load.

