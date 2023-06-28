(Bloomberg) -- Italian “influencer” Chiara Ferragni saw the value of her Fenice brand rise to €75 million ($82 million) as one of her original backers looks to monetize his investment dating back to 2013.

Alchimia SpA, the investment vehicle founded by Paolo Barletta, along with Nicola Bulgari’s Annabel Holding, has signed an agreement to sell about two-thirds of its stake in Fenice to AVM Gestioni, according to a statement Wednesday.

Barletta’s vehicle controls 40% of the company, dating back to an initial investment of just €400,000. Under the terms of the deal, Alchimia will progressively sell shares up to a maximum of €20 million.

Tod’s SpA in 2021 named Ferragni to its board of directors, sparking a rally in the luxury shoemaker’s share price.

