(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Italy’s coalition government went back on the offensive, insisting they’ll follow through on expensive campaign promises, undercutting the finance minister’s attempts to calm investor nerves in the wake of an outlook downgrade by Fitch Ratings.

The next budget will see the deficit almost double to “touch” the European Union 3 percent deficit ceiling, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said Sunday at an event in northern Italy, Ansa news agency reported. The government will “try to respect all the hurdles Europe imposes, but the well-being of Italian citizens comes first,” he said.

At a rally in Tuscany, Italy’s other deputy prime minister, Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, doubled down on campaign pledges, saying the so-called citizens income, a flat tax program and overturning the current pension law remain the government’s priorities, Corriere della Sera reported. The citizens income, a relief plan for the poor that critics have dubbed an expensive handout, will be implemented in 2019, he said.

The coalition government’s fiscal plans have been an investor focus all summer, with bond yields pushed higher in response to the new populist government’s expensive election promises.

On Friday, Fitch Ratings cited the budget tussle as it changed its outlook on Italy to negative from stable -- the overall grade remains two notches above junk.

Previous Targets

Salvini’s view of the 2019 deficit is in stark contrast with the targets set by Italy’s previous government. They saw the budget gap narrowing to 0.8 percent of GDP from 1.6 percent this year. Finance Minister Giovanni Tria told Bloomberg News in July that his aim is not to worsen the structural-budget situation and possibly to improve it. Still, he’s also said that slower-than-expected economic growth means the deficit is heading toward 1.2 percent in 2019.

The government is due to set new public-finance and economic-growth targets by Sept. 27 and submit a draft budget to the European Commission by Oct. 15.

Salvini’s comments came hours after Tria had tried to soothe market concerns about the costly wish lists of the government’s two coalition partners in an interview with daily La Repubblica. Tria said the spread between Italian and German debt, which last week touched levels reminiscent of the financial crisis, will come down when budget details are unveiled.

“Budget stability will be respected,” he said. “The spread will narrow.”

The eventual end of the European Central Bank debt-purchasing program will be a “blow” to many countries, with the difference that Italy’s growth is “less strong,” Tria said. Still, the finance minister insisted that the country “isn’t fragile, it’s not the sick man of Europe.”

