(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA’s third-quarter profit almost matched estimates as higher oil and natural gas production helped counter a drop in prices.

Adjusted net income was 776 million euros ($862 million), compared with an average analyst estimate of 778.6 million euros in a Bloomberg survey.

Key Insights

The Italian giant opens what should be a broadly weaker third quarter for Europe’s integrated oil majors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Prices for both gas and oil were lower in the period as a slowing economy affected demand growth.

At Eni, total oil and gas production averaged 1.89 million barrels a day, just exceeding the average analyst estimate of 1.875 million. The company remains on track to achieve its forecast of 2%-2.5% annual growth, or 1.88 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Production growth and better cash flow will allow Eni to finance its planned dividend, forecast at 3.4 billion euros, according to a company statement.

Read More

Adjusted net income in the third quarter was higher than the 562 million euros reported for the second quarter.

To see a more detailed breakdown of Eni’s earnings, click here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chiara Albanese in Rome at calbanese10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Amanda Jordan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.