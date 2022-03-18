(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA plans to increase shareholder returns on a bet that a tight oil market will keep crude prices high.

The decision comes as supply concerns fueled by the war in Ukraine push benchmark oil futures above $100 a barrel. Investors had been expecting the move, after almost every major energy producer offered to ramp up returns following a bumper earnings season.

Eni outlined its 2022-2025 strategy on Friday, announcing a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.2 billion) share buyback and hiking its annual dividend to 88 euro cents a share from 86 euro cents, based on Brent at $80 to $90 a barrel.

“Our industrial plan, supported by the continued strengthening of our financial position, through efficient capital management and portfolio optimization, allows us today to further enhance our competitive shareholder distribution,” Claudio Descalzi, chief executive officer of the Italian energy giant, said in a statement.

Eni said last month that its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings jumped about 40-fold from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates. Adjusted cash flow was almost three times higher than the previous year at 4.6 billion euros.

The dividend will now be paid in four equal quarterly installments in September 2022, November 2022, March 2023 and May 2023, Eni said. The company will update its 2022 buyback scenario assessment in July and October.

