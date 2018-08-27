(Bloomberg) -- Good Monday morning, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Italy promised to oppose the European Union’s next budget over disputes with the bloc’s other members on immigration

Not so open. Sweden’s central bank often refers to itself as one of the world’s most transparent monetary institutions. But a closer look reveals it holds plenty of private talks

Clincher. The U.S. and Mexico could reach a deal on Nafta as soon as today after significant breakthroughs over the past several days. Meanwhile, China hawks are gaining the upper hand within the Trump administration after bilateral economic talks last week stalled

The summary. A September rate hike, pressure from Trump and the "Amazon Effect:" here’s a wrap of the Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole

Trigger happy. Russia Inc. isn’t waiting around for an interest rate hike from the central bank, with major banks raising their own rates on deposits and home loans amid concern that the U.S. may impose a new round of sanctions

Labor crunch. Poland’s jobs conundrum is even worse than it looks

Factored in. A presidential election won’t stop Bank Indonesia from raising interest rates if necessary, the central bank said

