(Bloomberg) -- Italian industrial production unexpectedly rose for a third month in April, suggesting a good foundation for economic growth at the start of the second quarter.

Output increased by 1.6% from March, rising for a third month after the prior reading was revised up, Italy’s national statistics institute said on Friday. Economists had expected a contraction of 1.1%.

This is the latest bit of good news on the economy for Prime Minister Mario Draghi following data last week that showed it avoided a contraction at the start of the year.

Italy has been showing signs of surprising resilience despite global uncertainty and fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Economic sentiment also unexpectedly increased in May, led by a bounce in the services and retail sectors which had been most damaged during the pandemic.

Manufacturing of textiles, clothing and leather, as well as pharmaceutical products, showed the biggest gains on the month.

Industrial data from other euro-zone countries for April has been not so encouraging. German production rebounded less than anticipated by economists, and in France it unexpectedly fell.

Despite the rosier data, the Italian economic outlook is still darkening. Later on Friday, the Bank of Italy released new forecasts showing significantly weaker projections because of the impact of the war and inflation. Its officials now predict 2022 growth at 2.6%, down from 3.8%.

Under an adverse scenario which includes a halt to energy imports from Russia, gross domestic product would stagnate this year and contract by more than 1 percentage point in 2023.

(Updates with Bank of Italy forecasts in seventh paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.