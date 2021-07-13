(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government will move quickly with plans to ban large cruise ships in Venice’s historic lagoon to protect the site from over-tourism, according to people familiar with the matter.

The restriction will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, and the effort to speed up the process is backed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi but opposed by some government ministers, the people said.

A spokesperson for the government declined to comment.

Access to the lagoon and its iconic St. Mark’s square has for years been a bone of contention between environmental campaigners and tourism associations and cruise operators. Tensions heightened in 2019, when a cruise ship crashed into a small tourist boat inside the lagoon, injuring five people.

With Venice set to welcome back its traditional throngs of visitors this summer, the issue has become a test of strength on both sides.

The government said in March that it would ban cruise ships and large commercial vessels from the lagoon as soon as a new docking port further from the city is built.

But ships are still allowed inside during the transition phase and tourism associations have said construction of a new port could take years. The UN’s Unesco this week recommended that Venice be placed on its list of World Heritage in Danger sites.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.