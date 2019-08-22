(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s center-left Democratic party will continue discussions to form a coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, after President Sergio Mattarella said he was giving parties until Tuesday to try and put together a new parliamentary majority.

Mattarella holds the power to either appoint the next prime minister or call early elections, the two options to lift Italy out of its current political crisis.

Giuseppe Conte resigned as Prime Minister earlier this week after Matteo Salvini, head of the anti-migrant League party who has surged in recent polls, withdrew support for the government in a bid to consolidate power.

“The crisis should be solved quickly,” Mattarella said in Rome. “It’s required by the political and economic uncertainties.”

While a coalition between the Democrats and Five Star would deny Salvini his chance to become premier, at least in the short term, it would be an unlikely alliance between two parties that have little in common and have spent much of the past few years criticizing one another.

Over the last 48 hours, the 78-year-old head of state has held talks with all the country’s main political leaders in a bid to give the country a stable political future before budget deadlines in the fall.

“The only possible options are governments that get full support of the parliament,” Mattarella said. Without that, “the only alternative is new elections.”

Long-time Rivals

Despite years of rancor, a link-up between the Democrats and Five Star is seen as the only viable alternative after Salvini abruptly ended the 14-month old coalition with Five Star.

The Democrats’ leader, Nicola Zingaretti, told Mattarella Thursday that he’s available to form a new government, but said he won’t do so “at any cost.” Hours later, Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio confirmed that his party has started talks to form a new majority with the Democrats, or PD.

Salvini’s League dominated the May European parliament elections, and he’s looking to build on that showing and gain a full majority through a new national vote. Salvini said Thursday that a new election is the best way out of the crisis.

The most pressing item for any new government will be to draft a 2020 budget by October 15, and approve it by December 31.

