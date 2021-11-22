(Bloomberg) -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella indicated to a group of university students on Monday that “his role will be over in a few weeks,” in the latest signal that he’s not up for a second term.

Mattarella made the comments during a speech at La Sapienza University in Rome, without offering any details. He’s also reported to have recently signed a lease for a new home in the capital.

Although Italian presidents hold a largely symbolic role, they wield significant responsibilities -- for example, they name premiers and ministers. And if Mattarella does retire when his seven-year mandate ends in January, that would pave the way for a fierce political battle to appoint his successor.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi is seen as a top candidate to replace him, but his early departure from the government could interrupt a reform process that’s key to reducing debt and reversing years of economic stagnation.

Other contenders are: Justice Minister Marta Cartabia, Pier Ferdinando Casini, former head of Lower House, and former Prime Minister Romano Prodi.

