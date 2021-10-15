(Bloomberg) -- Italy introduced some of the world’s toughest Covid rules on Friday without sparking major supply chain disruptions, despite scattered protests across the country against the requirement for people to prove their vaccination status before entering their workplace.

Crowds of protesters gathered outside the ports of Trieste and Genoa, but the flow of trucks and goods didn’t stop. The central Italian port of Ancona was blocked by workers, according to news agency Ansa. Public transport in major cities was operating normally.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government decided last month that from Oct. 15, anyone entering an Italian workplace, public or private, must present a digital COVID-19 “Green Pass” or face a fine. The pass can be obtained after vaccination or after testing negative for the virus, and employers will be responsible for checking certificates.

Earlier this year, Italy became the first European country to make vaccination compulsory for health care workers. A green pass is also mandatory in restaurants, theaters, gyms and other settings, as well as on long-distance buses, trains or flights.

About 80% of the population has been vaccinated and in general, the measures have been well received, but this latest expansion is being seen in some quarters as an attack on the right to work.

The threat to the supply chain will continue, with demonstrations expected later on Friday and in coming days across Italy, both in support of and against the new measure. Particular strain will likely be felt at ports, where there’s a higher-than-average rate of non-vaccinated workers.

In Trieste -- Europe’s seventh-biggest port -- workers have been threatening to strike from Friday until the government revokes the measure. According to their labor union, about 40% of them aren’t vaccinated.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.