(Bloomberg) -- Italian party leaders in the Senate on Monday failed to agree on a date for a vote that will decide the government’s fate, pushing back a decision until Tuesday, when the full upper chamber will be in session.

The vote in the upper house will be held at 6 p.m. Rome time, according to a press release from the Senate.

Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini is seeking a no-confidence vote in a bid to trigger snap elections and consolidate power in his anti-immigrant League party. If parliament decides that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government no longer has a majority of support, as is likely, it would fall to Italian President Sergio Mattarella to either try to form an alternative coalition or call a general election.

Conte will address the Senate on Aug. 20, news agency Ansa reported.

Conte’s government, an alliance between the League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, has been tearing itself apart due to policy disagreements ever since it formed more than a year ago. But Salvini’s commanding lead in the polls means that he’ll likely become Italy’s next premier, despite opposition efforts to create a coalition to guide the euro area’s third-largest economy through its 2020 budget process this fall.

With the League polling just shy of 40%, in a new election Salvini could even get an outright majority in both branches of parliament. An alliance with the far-right Brothers of Italy promises a safer majority. Add Forza Italia to the coalition and Salvini might even get the two-thirds majority needed to amend the country’s constitution.

Five Star has been in talks with the center-left Democratic Party, according to Italian media, in an effort to form an “institutional” government after the likely collapse of the one led by Conte. The goal would be to lay the foundations for the 2020 budget, avoiding an automatic VAT increase that’s worth 23 billion euros ($26 billion) and possibly changing the country’s voting system.

A tie-up between the Democrats and Five Star is unlikely given that the two have traded insults and have been at odds on almost every major issue for years. But it’s a signal of the obstacles that Salvini faces after he pulled the plug on his fractious coalition with Five Star and called for “swift” elections to capitalize on soaring poll ratings.

