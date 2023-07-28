You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 28, 2023
Italian Senator Urges Lagarde’s Ouster as ECB Head in Backlash Over Rate Hikes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A senior senator from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s ruling coalition has called for Christine Lagarde to be dismissed as head of the European Central Bank, as Italian government figures attack its tighter monetary policy.
Lagarde “must be expelled,” lawmaker Maurizio Gasparri, of the center-right Forza Italia party, said in a tweet. His comment does not represent official government policy, but he is an influential figure in the country’s political establishment and was communications minister under Silvio Berlusconi’s premiership.
The ECB chief offered Thursday a downbeat assessment of a “deteriorated” economic outlook as she delivered a ninth consecutive interest-rate increase and said that the Governing Council is open minded on another potential hike in September.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who heads Forza Italia, said in an interview with Affaritaliani earlier Thursday that another increase in euro-zone borrowing costs would be an error that risks inflicting an economic slump.
“They are damaging companies and families and threatening a recession,” said Tajani, who also is one of two deputy prime ministers and a member of the governing coalition. Other members of Meloni’s government have increasingly criticized the ECB tightening.
