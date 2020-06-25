(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s elite soccer league is closing in on a deal with Qatari broadcaster BeIN Media to get its live matches back on screens again around the world, according to people familiar with the situation.

Serie A is set to accept a discount to its rights fees to seal the accord, the people said. The league will give more details to its members at a meeting June 30, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Spokespeople for Serie A and IMG, the league’s sports rights agency, declined to comment.

The games, which BeIN broadcasts in 35 territories including France and Australia, have been blacked out since the league returned from lockdown last Saturday after a dispute over the value of the rights. BeIN paid $500 million for them over three seasons.

Just ahead of last weekend’s league restart, BeIN announced without warning it wouldn’t be showing the matches, depriving fans of big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and clubs with storied histories including Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

On Tuesday, the Qatari broadcaster issued a statement via social media saying that it decided not to show Serie A matches for undisclosed legal reasons. Negotiations then began between BeIN and IMG.

Ronaldo Goal

Central to the issue is BeIn’s long-running battle against piracy of its content in Saudi Arabia. The company’s transmission was blocked as part of an economic blockade against Qatar, and another broadcaster took the signal to show the matches to Saudi audiences.

BeIn says the Serie A rights deal signed for the 2018-21 period was for exclusive content, but the league has since agreed to stage three of its Super Cup matches in Jeddah over five seasons -- the first contest was in January 2019, with Ronaldo scoring the winning goal.

BeIn claims strong backing from other soccer competitions including England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga, plus the Wimbledon tennis championships, as part of a long-running campaign against its rights being pirated in Saudi Arabia.

The company recently wrote to Premier League clubs to warn them against agreeing to a takeover deal with a Saudi-led consortium for Newcastle United. The Premier League board is currently deciding on whether to allow the deal to go through.

