Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA may buy a controlling stake in Autostrade per l’Italia SpA in an initial public offering that would separate the toll-road operator from its parent company, Atlantia SpA, newswire Ansa reported.

The proposals would allow CDP and other investors to pay the market value for the holding, following investors’ concern about the price of the asset. Any transaction should be “carried out at a fair market value through a spin off” of the toll-road unit, TCI Fund Management Ltd. said in a letter to the Italian Treasury, dated July 20 and seen by Bloomberg News.

The fund has said it has a “considerable holding” in Atlantia, without disclosing the details. Atlantia wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government and the Benetton family earlier this month agreed to settle a dispute on Autostrade’s highway licenses stemming from a deadly 2018 bridge disaster. Atlantia was forced by the Italian government to choose between a revocation of the toll-road concession and a sale of its stake in Autostrade.

The price for Autostrade, controlled by the Benettons’ Atlantia, is a key issue in the plan and disagreements over the company’s valuation risk delaying its nationalization at a time when the rebuilt bridge in Genoa is about to be inaugurated. Atlantia and CDP have disagreed over the price, making it likely there will be a delay of the signing of a preliminary accord that was expected on July 27, people familiar with the matter said last week.

The government is keen to ensure investors see the operation as market friendly, an official said earlier this month, who declined to be named because the talks are confidential.

