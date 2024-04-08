(Bloomberg) -- Italian toymaker Giochi Preziosi SpA is set to step up talks with its bank lenders as some of its debt comes due in the coming months.

The company, which endured years of losses, is looking at options to tackle its €250 million ($271 million) of debt, said people familiar with the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg News on the condition of anonymity.

Giochi Preziosi had breached covenants on those loans in 2022, but eventually got a waiver and a reset from the banks last year, according to a company report seen by Bloomberg News. The company has faced slowing demand for its toys, and struggled against more expensive production and shipping costs.

Its debt financing largely comes from a group of banks including Banco BPM SpA, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Unicredit SpA in 2019, company filings show. This includes a €70 million facility due in June, a revolving credit facility of €65 million also due this year and an amortizing tranche, of which €30 million was still outstanding as of December 2022.

Representatives for Giochi Preziosi and Unicredit didn’t respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for BPM and Intesa declined to comment.

Given the looming maturities, Giochi Preziosi said there’s uncertainty over the its ability to continue as a going concern. The company’s shares are pledged to the banks as collateral for the debt.

Giochi Preziosi, founded in 1978 by Enrico Preziosi, had already undergone a period of stress about a decade ago, which culminated in a restructuring of its debt.

Its Spanish subsidiary, Famosa, also has a loan of about €33 million with local banks led by Banco Santander SA coming due next month. If the Italian company’s debt is refinanced, then that maturity would be extended, according to the annual report.

The rest of Giochi Preziosi’s debt is largely a state-guaranteed loan obtained during the pandemic. The loan was originally €85 million with an amortization schedule kicking in from the second half of 2023 through to 2026.

Separately, one of the companies through which Preziosi controls the company has a loan from Russian lender VTB Bank PJSC.

