(Bloomberg) -- Snam SpA said on Wednesday that it purchased a floating storage and regasification unit from Golar LNG Ltd., as Italy makes moves to upgrade its regasification capacity and cut dependence on Russia.

The state-controlled gas network operator bought the FSRU vessel, which will be Italy’s first, from Bermuda-based Golar for 330 million euros ($350 million), the companies said in a joint statement. Bloomberg previously reported on the deal.

Under the accord, Snam will buy the full capital of Golar LNG NB 13 Corporation, whose sole asset is an FSRU dubbed Golar Tundra. The vessel, built in 2015, has storage capacity of around 170,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, or LNG. It will be able to regasify -- or convert gas back to a gaseous state by heating the LNG -- about 5 billion cubic meters per year by spring of 2023, the companies said.

The government led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi is seeking to wean Italy off Russian supplies, setting a plan to end gas imports from the country by the winter of 2024-25. That includes supply deals with African nations and adding regasification capacity.

The new FSRU “will be essential” for Italy’s drive to diversify its sourcing of gas, Snam Chief Executive Officer Stefano Venier said in the statement. “It will contribute to about 6.5% of domestic needs thus bringing the country’s regasification capacity to over 25% of demand.”

Following the deal announced Wednesday, Golar Tundra will be located in northern or central Italy, close to regions with the highest rates of gas consumption. Snam is also in exclusive negotiations to buy another, similar-sized FSRU, the CEO said, with a deal expected by the end of June.

