(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds surged to take 10-year yields to a record low, as a coalition deal to form a new government looked increasingly likely.

The yield spread over Germany, a key gauge of risk in the nation, touched the lowest level since May last year as disagreements over who would take key roles in government showed signs of thawing. The Democratic Party has backed the Five Star Movement’s choice of Giuseppe Conte as Premier after days of negotiations.

A potential tie-up has been heralded as the best option for markets, avoiding the possibility of fresh elections in which League leader Matteo Salvini would likely emerge victorious. Five Star and the Democrats are seen as being less confrontational to the European Union.

“There certainly is the potential for an accord with a will and some compromises,” said Ciaran O’Hagan, a rates strategist at Societe Generale SA. “While we have no crystal ball when it comes to politics, the prospect of a large rally, back to levels seen before May 2018, is greater than a selloff toward the wide spreads seen in May and early June.”

Italy’s 10-year yield dropped 11 basis points to 1.02%, a record low. The spread over German bunds narrowed to 174 basis points. Shares in Italian lenders gained ground, with the FTSE Italia All-Share Bank index rising 1.3%, reaching its highest level since Aug. 6 and outperforming a flat Stoxx Europe 600 bank index.

