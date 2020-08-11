(Bloomberg) -- Coronavirus lockdowns across Europe have meant households reduced spending, and Eurostat data are providing a first glimpse of the extent of the cutbacks. Figures for the three months through March show an average decline of 1.7% across the European Union. Italy, which was among the first to shutter shops and ask people to stay home, saw a 6.4% decline, the biggest in the EU.

