(Bloomberg) -- The net private wealth of Italian families rose by 102 billion euros ($111 billion) to a total 10 trillion euros during the 2020 pandemic year, according to a joint report by the Bank of Italy and the country’s national statistics institute. Italians continued to concentrate most of their riches in real estate and there was an increase in deposits and insurance investments, the data showed. In the same period, public wealth decreased by 260 billion euros to a record negative value of 1.5 trillion euros.

