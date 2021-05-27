(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s consumer confidence, manufacturing confidence and economic sentiment indices were all above pre-pandemic levels this month, indicating the end of lockdowns is giving the country’s businesses and families hope for the future. The government has poured 170 billion euros ($210 billion) in stimulus into the economy so far and over 200 billion euros in domestic and European Union recovery fund money is on its way. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said the economy will grow more than 4% this year after an almost 9% decline in 2020.

