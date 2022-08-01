Italy 10-Year Yield Falls Below 3% for the First Time Since May

(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds rallied as investors put aside concerns that a new government would renege on commitments needed to unlock about 200 billion euros ($204 billion) of European Union funds, sending the 10-year yield below 3% for the first time since May.

Buyers are taking comfort from a Bloomberg News report Friday that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of snap elections in September, plans to stick to European Union budget rules if she wins, according to officials familiar with her thinking.

The yield on the nation’s 10-year bond fell four basis points to 2.98%. The spread over equivalent German securities narrowed to 216 basis points, the tightest since July 20.

The rally promises to take pressure off the European Central Bank, which has has pledged to step in if Italy’s borrowing costs start rising too much relative to Germany’s as it continues to raise interest rates this year. The spread widened to almost 250 basis points after Mario Draghi’s government collapsed in July, a level that some investors say could prompt policy makers into action.

