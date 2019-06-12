(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The European Commission and the government in Rome take a different view of what Italy’s public finances will look like over the next couple of years -- Brussels sees the structural deficit widening to 3.6% of GDP in 2020, while the Italian Treasury forecasts it will narrow to 1.4%. The differences are explained by the estimates of the output gap, which the EU claims was -0.1% in 2018 and Italy says was -1.5%, according to Bloomberg Economics.

