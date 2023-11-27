18h ago
Italy Approves €27.4 Billion Investment in Green Energy Shift
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government approved a plan worth €27.4 billion ($30 billion) to promote green investments and ease the cost of energy for the industrial sector.
“We want to support families and businesses, to make them even more the protagonists of a balanced and realistic transition,” Ecological Transition Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said in a statement after the approval.
The government also approved measures to speed up the construction of regasification terminals for on-shore liquid natural gas, the statement said. This will have an impact on projects in Porto Empedocle and Gioia Tauro, according to the statement.
The proposed plan follows a €1.3 billion energy package approved in September.
Meloni’s administration faces weak economic output — the Bank of Italy predicts growth of just 0.7% this year — as well as higher borrowing costs and a slump in global trade. While Italy’s mammoth debt load restricts its options, the administration wants to show it is protecting businesses and families and working toward green goals.
--With assistance from Flavia Rotondi and Zoe Schneeweiss.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:09
Declining prices shift Canadian views of homes as investments
-
7:20
How will the Canada 'mortgage charter' impact homeowners, bank earnings?
-
17:43
Here are the key takeaways from Canada's budget update
-
4:50
'A long time coming': Ottawa looks at requiring corporate climate disclosures
-
17:43
Rona Ambrose: Fiscal update 'very concerning' for Canadians
-
3:20
Business leaders 'disappointed' with fiscal update details