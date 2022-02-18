(Bloomberg) -- Italy approved an aid package worth just under 8 billion euros ($9 billion) to shield consumers and companies from the soaring energy prices which are dampening the outlook for the country’s economy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Some 6 billion euros will be allocated to the energy sector itself, while other funds will support industries including the automotive sector, the premier said at a press conference in Rome.

Draghi’s administration had already alloted more than 10 billion euros to offset the energy price spike. The new package won’t require expanding the country’s deficit, but will be financed by proceeds from Italy’s better-than-forecast economic performance.

