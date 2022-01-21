(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government has approved a new relief package worth about 3.2 billion euros ($ 3.6 billion) on Thursday, in what could be Mario Draghi’s last political act as premier.

The measures target sectors hit by latest round of restrictions after the surge in Covid-19 infections in December, such as tourism, and introduce new ones to counter soaring power bills, according to a draft of the decree seen by Bloomberg.

About 1.7 billion euros are aimed at mitigating power cost for energy intensive companies, according to economic development minister minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

The government has also been also working on other measures which would further mitigate the impact of energy bills without requiring direct expenditure, using for example revenue streams such as carbon emission rights, according to people familiar with the matter.

Italy’s parliament starts electing a new president on Jan. 24, a role for which Draghi is touted as a top contender. If he gets the job, then he’d step back from running the country day-to-day.

Italy Starts Search For New President With Papal-Style Vote

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.