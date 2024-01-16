(Bloomberg) -- The Italian government is asking for an additional review to clear the planned acquisition of alternative asset manager Prelios SpA by Andrea Pignataro’s ION Group after deciding against using its special powers to block the deal.

The government is set to tell ION it will need to obtain another permission to complete the purchase after setting the final conditions for its financing, according to people familiar with the matter. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration wants to make sure Prelios’ debt levels will remain sustainable after the acquisition by ION, they said.

The government decided against using its so-called Golden Power provision on the Prelios acquisition, but will ask to review the terms when ION gives Prelios shares as a guarantee to lenders, a key part of the planned transaction, the people said. That could pose a new hurdle for the completion of the €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) deal, for which ION is raising about €600 million of loans from a pool of banks, they said.

Representatives for the government and ION declined to comment, while an official at Prelios wasn’t immediately available to comment.

ION, founded in London in the late 1990s by former Salomon Brothers trader Pignataro, has grown into a global fintech conglomerate with units spanning trading and data services. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with ION in providing financial software and data.

Over the last three years, ION has made a string of investments in Italy worth over €5 billion, including the acquisition of financial services company Cerved Group SpA and the purchase of a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, the lender nationalized in 2017. ION’s stable also includes Dealogic, Fidessa Trading and Acuris, the owner of financial news platform Mergermarket.

Italy can trigger the Golden Power to halt takeovers or impose strong conditions on deals involving strategic assets. Rome has used it before to block or set conditions on tiremaker Pirelli SpA and Safran SA’s purchase of an Italian defense company.

