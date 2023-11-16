(Bloomberg) -- Italy banned the production and sale of cultivated meat, a move that signals the determination of Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government in defending the nation’s culinary tradition.

The law passed by parliament on Thursday also prohibits the use of terms describing plant-based products as meat. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida earlier in the week backed the decision, adding that he hopes the European Union would follow with similar rules, Ansa news agency reported.

Cultivated, or cell-based, meat is created by harvesting cells from live animals and providing them with nutrients so they’ll grow in bioreactors before eventually becoming a consumer-ready meat product. The EU so far hasn’t approved the sale of lab-grown meat, with only Singapore and the US giving the green light. The biggest challenges for the nascent industry is getting regulatory approval and scaling up.

The Good Food Institute Europe, which represents the alternative protein industry, criticized Italy’s ban.

“This bill not only deprives consumers of choice, but also isolates Italy from the investment and job creation offered by this burgeoning industry,” Francesca Gallelli, public affairs consultant at GFI Europe, said in a statement.

