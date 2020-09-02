(Bloomberg) -- Atlantia SpA is working with the Italian government on a two-step plan that would see the Benetton family’s company relinquish its control of highway operator Autostrade per l’Italia SpA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plan would fulfill the billionaire Benettons’ pledge last July to exit ownership of Autostrade, ending a long-running conflict sparked by a deadly bridge collapse in 2018. The plan is preliminary and just one option being considered, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

The plan envisages Atlantia, the world’s biggest toll-road operator, spinning off 70% of Autostrade in a new listed company, according to a draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg News. The new entity would then raise 6 billion euros ($7.2 billion) from state-backed lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA and other investors in a capital increase.

Top officials from Atlantia and CDP meet in Rome on Wednesday morning and are near a preliminary agreement, according to people familiar with the talks. Atlantia shares rose as much as 8.1% in Milan trading.

Debt Plans

The fresh funds would be used to pay off 4 billion euros of Autostrade’s debt and to buy Atlantia’s remaining 18% stake in the highway operator. The deal would initially value Autostrade at 11 billion euros and should be completed by spring 2021, according to the proposal.

This process would ensure that Autostrade’s minority shareholders -- Appia and China’s Silk Road -- wouldn’t see their holdings diluted, one of the people said. The position of these investors, which hold a combined 12% in Autostrade, has been one of the key stumbling blocks in negotiations in past weeks.

Atlantia’s board is meeting Thursday to review its plan to spinoff or sell its entire stake in Autostrade.

The collapse of the 1960s-era Morandi Bridge in Genoa remains a vivid national tragedy, killing 43 people in August 2018 as cars and trucks plunged onto rail tracks and streets below. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had threatened to revoke Autostrade’s lucrative toll contracts after a ministerial commission argued that the company underestimated the deterioration of the structure.

Investor Criticism

Still, the plan has been clouded by investor criticism of Conte’s efforts to force the Benettons out of Autostrade. Billionaire activist investor Christopher Hohn has asked the European Commission to intervene in the Autostrade dispute, saying the Italian government’s tactics breach European Union law.

Hohn’s TCI Fund Management Ltd., which controls more than 5% of Atlantia, said a forced sale would be “a coercive and illegitimate expropriation of assets,” according to a copy of the Aug. 4 complaint seen by Bloomberg News.

(Updates with CDP, Atlantia meeting in fourth paragraph.)

