(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s first auction of five- and 10-year debt since a new populist coalition took office met with tepid demand from investors worried about fiscal profligacy in the euro area’s second-most indebted economy.

Even with yields on five-year bonds that are the highest in the euro zone after Greece, the bid-to-cover ratio -- a gauge of investor interest -- was the lowest in almost a year.

While yields have surged amid fears the government will push the fiscal deficit higher and may even seek to challenge the region’s common currency, bond sales had remained relatively robust. Bonds slumped last month amid efforts by two anti-establishment parties to form a coalition -- something they succeeded in doing on June 1.

“It is a bit worrisome that the five-year auction didn’t go any better,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, a rates strategist at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen. “The modest demand is a sign that investor demand for Italy has weakened further and that a 220-basis point spread is not enough to attract investors,” he said, referring to the extra yield that traders get on Italian five-year bonds over bunds.

Italian five-year yields were steady at 1.90 percent, while 10-year yields were little changed at 2.81 percent as of 2:36 p.m. in London.

The bid-to-cover ratio on the five-year notes sold at the auction was 1.34, the lowest since July last year, while the ratio of 1.26 on 10-year securities was the weakest since January. Still, the nation sold 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of the securities, which was at the top end of the indicated range.

The five-year segment is most likely affected by the Five Star Movement-League’s fiscal plans, which has pushed up the cost of hedging in that tenor as well as heavy euro-area supply this week, according to Jaime Costero, an interest-rate strategist at BBVA SA.

Still, some solace can be taken from the Treasury managing to sell its full quota, something it didn’t do at the last sale of the 10-year on May 30, according to Credit Agricole SA.

