(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds declined for the third day following a report that Finance Minister Giovanni Tria threatened to quit over the country’s budget negotiations.

The minister’s offer to resign followed pressure from the Five Star movement over a proposal to fund a basic income for the poor, newspaper La Stampa reported Thursday, and comes as the nation risks a stand-off with the European Union over fiscal deficit rules. Tria’s assurances that Italy would respect EU budget rules helped fuel a rally in the country’s debt earlier in the month. The bonds pared losses as higher yields attracted some demand.

“It all highlights the fragility of the current government and any promises made,” ING Groep NV strategists including Martin van Vliet wrote in a note to clients. “And it comes at a point where data suggests that Italy’s economic soft patch possibly deepened over the summer, further straining the fiscal outlook.”

A separate report on Wednesday had claimed that Five Star was seeking Tria’s resignation if he didn’t supply the funds for the basic income measure, but was subsequently denied. Investors are now likely to turn their focus to the European Central Bank’s policy update as well as a sale of new Italian debt, both due later Thursday.

The yield on Italy’s benchmark 10-year debt climbed as much as four basis points to 2.99 percent, before edging lower to 2.97 percent. The spread over German bunds widened by two basis points to 2.56 percent. The rate on two-year securities was one basis point higher at 0.81 percent.

