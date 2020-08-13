Italy Breaks Lull With Sale of Debt That Yields Twice Its Peers

(Bloomberg) -- Italy is looking to capitalize on low borrowing costs by offering longer-dated bonds at its first mid-August sale in a decade.

The Treasury will sell 30-year debt at auction on Thursday, a tenor that yields almost twice as much as peers in Spain and Portugal. It’s a maturity that’s been on offer twice in 2020, both times through banks.

The heavily indebted country’s break with the traditional summer lull comes after it has benefited from the response to the pandemic from the European Central Bank and European Union. The combination of fresh bond-buying stimulus and agreement on a historic, bloc-wide recovery fund pushed Italian debt rates down from their March peak, narrowing their premium over safer German counterparts.

That still leaves 30-year bonds offering a yield of around 1.90%, well above its Spanish and Portuguese equivalents of just over 1%.

“If you are bullish in Italy, you want to grab yield and benefit from further spread compression,” said Jaime Costero, rates strategist at UBS Group AG. He added that more doubtful investors should consider flatteners, which involve buying longer-maturity bonds and selling shorter-dated debt.

That makes sense for those with a bearish view on the nation, since shorter maturities are more susceptible to shocks.

Italy has been stepping up bond sales as it seeks to fund its response to the pandemic hammering its economy. The Treasury is selling three- and seven-year notes alongside 30-year bonds, to raise up to 6.75 billion euros ($7.9 billion).

The auction bidding deadline is at 10:00 a.m. London time and the results are due around 15 minutes later.

