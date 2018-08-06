(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s budget wrangling may threaten one of the corporate bond market’s best moments to sell new deals.

Bankers lining up new company bonds in September may find that budget and spending discussions in Italy could derail what’s usually the second-half’s busiest issuance month. That’s what happened in May, another typically busy month for sales, when the Italian election result triggered a government bond sell-off and issuance slump.

“If we have something that resembles what we saw in May, the primary market should basically come to a halt,” said Marco Stoeckle, a credit strategist at Commerzbank AG. “If we have the Italian government curve inverting, anything like that would be enough to significantly hamper issuance volumes. I guess the market would be closed.”

Last week, as Italian finance minister Giovanni Tria was said to begin a series of meetings to determine a draft budget, there were already signs of nerves, with 10-year yields breaking above three percent for the first time in nearly two months. Markets fear the nation may be headed for a collision course with European Union partners as the two parties in Italy’s ruling coalition pledge to implement bold spending plans next year.

European high-grade corporate issuance totaled nearly 34 billion euros ($39.2 billion) in September 2017, the fifth-biggest sales month of the year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It usually averages 35 to 45 billion euros in September, Commerzbank’s Stoeckle said. “If there’s a real nasty scenario where the market is shut for a few weeks then clearly we could see 20 billion euros or even less, depending on how bad it gets,” he said.

On May 29, as BTP spreads lurched violently, borrowing costs for all of Europe’s corporate borrowers rose: the Bloomberg Barclays index of corporate spreads widened 100 basis points in a single day -- its largest jump in almost two years.

Even without Italy, the credit market’s already pretty fragile as it prepares for the potential withdrawal of one of its biggest investors, the European Central Bank, which is due to cut its bond-buying program to 15 billion euros a month in October and then end purchases in December. President Trump’s trade spat with China also isn’t helping calm nerves.

Some borrowers aren’t waiting to find out what will happen in September. Last week Daimler International Finance BV took advantage of a clear market to sell 3 billion euros of bonds, and the German carmaker was then followed in to the market by National Grid North America Inc. and HeidelbergCement AG.

Some think that the slow pace of sales through the year and uncertainty from macroeconomic events means borrowers will be advised to sell bonds whenever they can, not just in traditional slots. This suggests that the year’s issuance patterns may yet become even more unpredictable.

The need for borrowers to be nimble could intensify if Italy’s two leading parties enter a prolonged period of negotiation as “potentially we could be heading for a month of bickering," said Filippo Alloatti, a senior credit analyst at Hermes Investment Management.

