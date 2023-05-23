(Bloomberg) -- Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government passed a new €2 billion ($2.2 billion) aid package to support businesses and families damaged by devastating floods in the country’s northern Emilia-Romagna region.

“Finding €2 billion in a few days is no easy task,” Meloni said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Regarding reconstruction, we don’t know at this time how much money will be needed overall.”

The cabinet approved a decree which gives tax breaks or freezes levies due in the areas worst hit by the flooding, Meloni said. The tax freeze will be until Aug. 31. They also approved norms to provide aid aimed at rebuilding roads, schools and generally helping local communities get back on their feet.

The floods have killed more than a dozen people and displaced about 10,000 others, according the Ansa news agency. Damages to crops are estimated around €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion), according to a preliminary estimate by farming association Confagricoltura.

A Bank of Italy study shows that the overall impact of floods on Italy’s housing stock could reach €3 billion per year. The devastation will also likely impact the tourist season as stormy seas eroded beaches and popular spots on the coast.

Stefano Bonaccini, the region’s president, compared the disaster to the earthquake that hit the same area back in 2012.

The Italian government had already set aside around €30 million to cope with the immediate impact of the emergency.

