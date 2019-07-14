(Bloomberg) -- Matteo Salvini, the euroskeptic strongman of Italian politics, can’t seem to shut down a scandal over possible illegal financing from Russia.

The deputy prime minister has been trying to distance himself from a close ally, Gianluca Savoini, who was recorded apparently soliciting illegal party funding from three Russians, according to a report by Buzzfeed News. The story has dominated Italian media coverage since it broke last week.

Savoini also attended a July 4 dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Rome earlier in July and Salvini says he doesn’t know how his associate came to be there. “Ask him,” he said Friday, according to Ansa. “I prefer to focus on serious issues.”

But on Sunday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte undermined that account, saying in a statement that Savoini had in fact been invited by Salvini’s office.

With western leaders struggling to get to grips with the scope of Russian attempts to undermine their democracies, the Buzzfeed report suggests that the most powerful home-grown opponent of the European Union may have been colluding with the Kremlin. Salvini has broken rank with France and Germany by repeatedly calling on the EU to lift sanctions against Russia.

As well as the U.S. presidential election of 2016, Russia has sought to attack the democratic process in at least 15 EU states, including Germany, France and Spain, according to a Senate minority report last year which labeled Putin a “malign influence.”

Case Open

Savoini, who is president of the Lombardy Russia association, met with three unidentified Russians in Moscow last October and discussed ways to finance Salvini’s party, the League, Buzzfeed reported on July 10, citing a recording of the conversation. Milan prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into possible Russian funds paid to the League.

Salvini, who also serves as interior minister, has denied his party received any Russian financing. In statement last week, the deputy premier said he has “never taken a ruble, a euro, a dollar or a liter of vodka in financing from Russia.”

After more than 20 years working in obscurity for the League, Salvini has surged to prominence since joining a populist coalition in Rome as junior partner last year. His mastery of social media and ordinary-Joe persona have struck a chord with Italians and since his victory in May’s European elections he’s been looking to tighten his grip on the government.

Conte on Sunday night said he still has confidence in Salvini, according to Ansa, but that there had to be transparency.

Still Strong

The revelations may not put a dent in Salvini’s domestic popularity -- Italians after all stuck by Putin’s friend Silvio Berlusconi through multiple scandals -- but they will add to tensions with his coalition partner, the anti-corruption Five Star Movement.

Many of Salvini’s allies have been pushing for him to break with Five Star and seek early elections. Support for the League climbed to 38% in a poll this month, within shooting distance of the 40% threshold that could give the League a majority in the parliament.

After Conte’s note, former Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni called for Salvini to resign.

“Someone who tells lies to cover fraud can’t be the interior minister of a major democratic country,” Gentiloni, a leader of the opposition Democratic Party wrote in a Twitter post.

